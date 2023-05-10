Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)





'Ah Mozisi' has made a name for himself as a social media content creator

He filmed the epic 1400km Uber ride taken in March from Joburg to Cape Town

The video has received over 27 000 likes on TikTok

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Calling it the 'craziest thing' he's ever done, local TikTokker and influencer Ah Mozisi has documented his epic Uber ride from Jozi all the way to the Mother City.

In the video, the social media influencer claims the trip has never been done before using the e-hailing platform and is the longest Uber trip ever taken in Africa.

A trip between Port Elizabeth and East London in the Eastern Cape is the longest Uber ride ever in South Africa... Ah Mozisi, Influencer

I know what you guys are thinking... why am I doing this? I don't know! Ah Mozisi, Influencer

'Mozisi' (real name Tsoanelo Moyo) has made a name for himself as a social media content creator over the last few years and boasts 3.3 million followers on TikTok.

Embarking on the epic 1400km journey with his two pals, 'Moses', as he's known to his followers, showed how, while approaching Cape Town, the Uber app notified him that the "driving limit has been reached".

Despite the alert, the driver continued to the Mother City and delivered 'Moses' and his friends safely to their final destination.

So, just how much did the ride cost in the end?

According to a screen grab from Moses' Uber app, the fee for the trip was R8365!

@tsoanieskits Go watch the full video on YouTube 😂 We made History! Link on my Bio ♬ original sound - Ah Mozisi

But Moyo's ride is by no means the longest Uber trip ever taken.

That record is currently held by a YouTuber known as MrBeast who rode from North Carolina across the United States to Los Angeles, California.

The 3630 km journey took 35 hours!

