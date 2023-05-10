ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is on Wednesday set to hear a landmark case which could pave the way for more women - in particular - to be able to claim for the non-financial contributions they make during their marriages, upon divorce.
It's a challenge to a section of the Divorce Act that affects many individuals who are married out of community of property and without accrual.
People are unable to claim from a spouse's estate if divorced, regardless of the often-significant non-financial contributions made during the marriage.
The woman at the centre of the case is, herself, the wife of a wealthy farmer.
She was married out of community of property without accrual in 1988 and is now in the process of a divorce and stands to be left with nothing.
Last May, the Pretoria High Court ruled in her favour and the judgment's now before the Constitutional Court for confirmation.
Read: Judge makes landmark ruling on Divorce Act
Ordinarily, someone married out of community of property without accrual can’t claim from their spouse’s estate.
But Section 7(3) of the Divorce Act allows a court to issue a special redistribution order if that spouse made significant non-financial contributions to the estate.
This most often serves to safeguard women’s financial standing, as they’re still more commonly the ones staying home to run households and take care of children.
But it only applies to those married before 1984 when the Matrimonial Property Act was introduced.
With it, came the option of marriage out of community of property with accrual.
Last May, the Pretoria High Court ruled the cut-off date was unconstitutional and invalid.
It’s now for the Constitutional Court to have the final say.
The application isn’t opposed but while the high court opted to just sever the offending part of the act, the justice minister wants it sent back to Parliament to make the necessary amendments instead.
This article first appeared on EWN : ConCourt to hear landmark case challenging the Divorce Act
