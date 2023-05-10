[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter
Carlson parted ways with Fox News in April, where he was the host of the prime-time show Tucker Carlson Tonight.
-
Carlson announced on Twitter that he would be relaunching his show
-
He says Twitter is the ‘only remaining big platform that allows free speech’
In a video posted to Twitter, Carlson claims that the mainstream media cannot be trusted, and purposefully withholds facts to mislead audiences.
Carlson says Twitter is the only major platform left that allows ‘free speech’, a fundamental prerequisite for democracy and the main right that people have. He says that this will be a new version of the same show that he has been doing for the past six and a half years.
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O' Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
He did not give an official launch date for the show, and simply stated it was starting soon.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter
Source : https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1656037032538390530
