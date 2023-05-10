Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural





Cape Town will host the first-ever Netball World Cup on African soil from 28 July to 6 August

- Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019

- Since July last year, the City of Cape Town has unveiled a series of legacy murals for the tournament

Here's the latest legacy mural to be unveiled in the countdown to the 2023 Netball World Cup:

The 2,87m x 5,54m mural has been installed to bring some colour to the Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre in Makhaza.

The facility is in the process of being restored after being vandalised during protests in 2020.

The mural is the latest in a series of 12 artworks being unveiled in the run-up to the 2023 Netball World Cup, hosted in Cape Town in July.

The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities about the event, but also to serve as a legacy after the tournament comes to a close.

The Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre is the perfect example of the spirit we want this world to represent not just for Cape Town but for South Africa as a whole. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019. It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.

