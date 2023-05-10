Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point Brit Toby Finneran is a regular visitor to South Africa, but this trip has turned out to be more eventful than he had planned. 10 May 2023 3:06 PM
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction' Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators. 10 May 2023 2:47 PM
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke 'lies' about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution' The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to 'finance the revolution'. 10 May 2023 1:11 PM
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
View all Politics
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it. 10 May 2023 1:59 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia) As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state. 10 May 2023 11:23 AM
View all Business
Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n It's National Golf Day so that means scoring a hole-in-one at some of the best golf spots around Cape Town. 10 May 2023 2:55 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season's favourite look. 10 May 2023 1:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural Alderman JP Smith joined members of the netball community to unveil the latest World Cup legacy mural in Makhaza. 10 May 2023 10:09 AM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town theatre to host star-studded premiere of Damon Galgut's 'The Promise' The stage-adaptation will open in Cape Town from 14 September to 6 October at The Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre. 10 May 2023 11:56 AM
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils. 10 May 2023 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural

10 May 2023 10:09 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Desmond Tutu
mural
Netball World Cup 2023

Alderman JP Smith joined members of the netball community to unveil the latest World Cup legacy mural in Makhaza.
  • Cape Town will host the first-ever Netball World Cup on African soil from 28 July to 6 August

- Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019

- Since July last year, the City of Cape Town has unveiled a series of legacy murals for the tournament

RELATED: 'South Africa is targeting a podium finish at the 2023 Netball World Cup'

Here's the latest legacy mural to be unveiled in the countdown to the 2023 Netball World Cup:

netball-mural051jpg

The 2,87m x 5,54m mural has been installed to bring some colour to the Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre in Makhaza.

The facility is in the process of being restored after being vandalised during protests in 2020.

The mural is the latest in a series of 12 artworks being unveiled in the run-up to the 2023 Netball World Cup, hosted in Cape Town in July.

The murals are meant to create awareness in the city and communities about the event, but also to serve as a legacy after the tournament comes to a close.

The Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre is the perfect example of the spirit we want this world to represent not just for Cape Town but for South Africa as a whole.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Cape Town was announced as the host city in July 2019. It's the first time ever the tournament will be held on African soil.

RELATED: Mural unveiled in Langa to mark 1 year countdown until Netball World Cup in CPT




More from Sport

Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT

9 May 2023 8:14 PM

The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.

Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA

9 May 2023 8:00 PM

The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.

Image source: Screengrab from @dhlstormers Instagram page

DHL Stormers captain chats URC semi-finals, ticket sales and his last game

9 May 2023 10:37 AM

Steven Kitshoff chats about the DHL Stormers vs Connacht semi-final game on Saturday and how it might be his last game.

'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda

8 May 2023 8:19 PM

The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.

How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map

8 May 2023 8:03 PM

The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.

Screengrab from Instagram video of Siya Kolisi returning home after his knee op @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op

6 May 2023 6:21 PM

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.

Andrew "Jaws of Life" Rabutla reflects on his stellar career

5 May 2023 7:32 PM

With over 250 appearances for Cosmos across two spells with a venture into Greece in between and also represented South Africa.

Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

[PHOTOS] Wits breaks ground on state-of-the-art R250 million sports complex

5 May 2023 5:44 PM

Construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

FILE: Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

[LISTEN] Cape Town's Stormers host Bulls in URC elimination clash this weekend

5 May 2023 10:09 AM

DHL Stormers forward coach Rito Hlungwani chats about their strategy ahead of their game against the Bulls this weekend.

'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune

4 May 2023 8:12 PM

The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June.

