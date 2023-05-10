[WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday
The Mother City can expect rain and wind on Thursday and Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.
Showers are expected on Thursday with temperatures starting at 13°C and peaking at 16°C throughout the day.
For Friday, there is a 65% to 70% chance of rain with wind and a partly cloudy sky.
Friday's detailed weather report from The South African Weather Service is below:
Get those blankets, hot water bottles, and rechargeable lights ready, Ikapa! It's going to be cold over the next two days.
The sun is expected to peak through a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, though, but stay warm until then.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
More from Lifestyle
Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n
It's National Golf Day so that means scoring a hole-in-one at some of the best golf spots around Cape Town.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT
With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils.Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More