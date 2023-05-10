[WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday





The Mother City can expect rain and wind on Thursday and Friday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Showers are expected on Thursday with temperatures starting at 13°C and peaking at 16°C throughout the day.

Image: South African Weather Service website screengrab

For Friday, there is a 65% to 70% chance of rain with wind and a partly cloudy sky.

Friday's detailed weather report from The South African Weather Service is below:

Image: South African Weather Service website screengrab

Get those blankets, hot water bottles, and rechargeable lights ready, Ikapa! It's going to be cold over the next two days.

The sun is expected to peak through a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, though, but stay warm until then.

