BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind
John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley, News24 Journalist.
- BRICS countries are well on their way to becoming solar and wind powered
- All except Russia and South Africa
- Out of the 1566GW renewable power capacity installed by BRICS, South Africa only contributed 0.6% of the total
On Tuesday, Hedley reported that in 2022, the informal alliance of developing nations had 1566GW of renewable power capacity installed between them, which is nearly half of the global total.
RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
While BRICS countries are going big on renewable energy, South Africa and Russia are lagging behind.
Despite this, Russia has five times more renewable energy capacity than us.
Out of the 1566GW, South Africa accounted for only 0.6% of that total.
Unsurprisingly, China is the leader.
RELATED: City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
BRICS countries are leading the way.Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24
China really gets things done.Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24
South Africa is very much the laggard. Our share keeps falling each year.Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
