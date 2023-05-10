BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind





John Maytham interviews Nick Hedley, News24 Journalist.

BRICS countries are well on their way to becoming solar and wind powered

All except Russia and South Africa

Out of the 1566GW renewable power capacity installed by BRICS, South Africa only contributed 0.6% of the total

On Tuesday, Hedley reported that in 2022, the informal alliance of developing nations had 1566GW of renewable power capacity installed between them, which is nearly half of the global total.

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out

While BRICS countries are going big on renewable energy, South Africa and Russia are lagging behind.

Despite this, Russia has five times more renewable energy capacity than us.

Out of the 1566GW, South Africa accounted for only 0.6% of that total.

Unsurprisingly, China is the leader.

RELATED: City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding

BRICS countries are leading the way. Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24

China really gets things done. Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24

South Africa is very much the laggard. Our share keeps falling each year. Nick Hedley, Journalist – News24

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.