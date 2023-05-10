Cape Town theatre to host star-studded premiere of Damon Galgut’s 'The Promise'





Cape Town-based writer Damon Galgut won The 2021 Booker Prize for his work 'The Promise'

The stage adaptation is written by Galgut and directed by Sylvaine Strike

The production will open in Cape Town in September and from there run in Johannesburg in October and November

Exciting news for book and theatre lovers.

The 2021 Booker Prize winning novel by South African author Damon Galgut is coming to the stage!

The award-winning book has been adapted by Galgut himself, alongside actress Sylvaine Strike who also serves as director on the piece.

“It’s been an honour to work with the script penned by Damon, which harnesses his novel in all its beauty, humour and devastation. He is a master storyteller_, _writing remarkable prose with a profoundly complex understanding of human relationships,” said Strike.

Galgut was the pride of South Africa when he scooped the top literary prize in 2021.

'The Promise' is his ninth book and follows the decline of one South African family over four decades from the apartheid era to the present day.

In what promises to be one of most thrilling theatre highlights of the year, 'The Promise' will have its world premiere in Cape Town in September at The Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town (formerly The Fugard).

Galgut says it's the perfect setting for the piece:

On the edge of District Six, and home to the District Six Museum, the Homecoming Centre is the perfect symbolic venue for a work dealing with the most charged of all South African issues. Damon Galgut, Author

After Cape Town, the production will then travel to The Market Theatre on The John Kani stage from 18 October to 5 November.

The star-studded cast includes comedian Rob van Vuuren as Anton; Kate Normington as Ma and Maman and Frank Opperman as Pa/Rabbi/Moti.

Bookings are now open via Webtickets.

