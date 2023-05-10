'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was experiencing a major fibre fault in various parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday.
This was affecting the ailing power utility's ability to remotely switch off substations.
Eskom said parts of the Overberg, Boland, and the larger Cape Metropole area were being affected.
The power utility said that while electricity had been restored to some areas, customers should expect delays in restoring power after routine outages.
It added that while its teams had been dispatched to attend to the fault, it couldn't predict when exactly the issue would be resolved.
#Eskom says it’s experiencing a major fibre fault in a number of areas in the Western Cape. Customers can expect restoration delays. LI pic.twitter.com/FXmPsf0sD1' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
More from Local
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point
Brit Toby Finneran is a regular visitor to South Africa, but this trip has turned out to be more eventful than he had planned.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More
[LISTEN] R12k to R1M, businessman reflects on selling houses in Mitchells Plain
On this week's Heritage Half Hour, Sataar Parker reflects on how Mitchells Plain's property value has changed over the years.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'
The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.Read More
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind
Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.Read More