'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom





CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was experiencing a major fibre fault in various parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This was affecting the ailing power utility's ability to remotely switch off substations.

Eskom said parts of the Overberg, Boland, and the larger Cape Metropole area were being affected.

The power utility said that while electricity had been restored to some areas, customers should expect delays in restoring power after routine outages.

It added that while its teams had been dispatched to attend to the fault, it couldn't predict when exactly the issue would be resolved.

#Eskom says it’s experiencing a major fibre fault in a number of areas in the Western Cape. Customers can expect restoration delays. LI pic.twitter.com/FXmPsf0sD1 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023

