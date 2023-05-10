[LISTEN] R12k to R1M, businessman reflects on selling houses in Mitchells Plain
If you didn't know, every Wednesday on Views and News with Clarence Ford on CapeTalk, there's a Heritage Half Hour. During this time, we learn about the type of history that isn't in history books because they're the lived experiences of real people.
This week, Clarence Ford chats to Sataar Parker about the history of selling homes in Mitchells Plain.
Listen to Parker's story below.
To recap, Parker says that he lived in Rylands since the Group Areas Act but has a property business in Mitchells Plain.
Of course, Parker didn't start off as an entrepreneur.
He started in the property business as a General Manager for a company (at the time) called, 'Mitchells Plain Property Sales.'
The company won a tender and under the auspices of the government was one of the first to build houses in Portlands during 'very hostile terrain' and 'political and economic strain.'
Parker remembers that back then (which was decades ago), the perception of living in Mitchells Plain became more 'compelling' as the community's town center and railways were commissioned.
The now successful real estate agent says that the erection of the town center also meant that Mitchells Plain became a business and cultural hub.
Of course, as a real estate agent, Parker did not fail to mention that 'back in those days' the most expensive property in Portlands would cost you R12,000.
Today, that same house costs close to R1M which you can qualify for regardless of demographics - all you need is to qualify financially - which is a very different requirement based on history.
Parker continues to say that while gangsterism and criminality affects the property values in Mitchells Plain in specific areas - these issues aren't home to Mitchells Plain and can be found around the whole of Cape Town and South Africa.
On the future of property value in Mitchells Plain, Parker says...
Mitchells Plain is a synopsis of what the country is going to be hopefully in a couple of years time... with social cohesion and people living together.Sataar Parker, Businessman - Real Estate
Here's to history and bringing untold stories like Parker's to life.
Catch more of Heritage Half Hour on Views and News with Clarence Ford on CapeTalk on Wednesdays around 10am.
Scroll up to listen to the full chat.
Source : Zunaid Ismael/EWN
