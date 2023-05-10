Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
- Rooibos has become a popular natural dye for wool, cotton and yarn
- Many international brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look
- The SA Rooibos Council says Rooibos is being used to dye everything from shawls, scarves, T-shirts, hoodies, dresses and trousers
Check out these cool kicks!
They're part of a newly launched line of sneakers by global sportswear ASICS, and if you're wondering about the unusual colour?
Well, it's thanks to a homegrown favorite. The humble Rooibos plant.
The $140 ASICS Gel Lyte III sneakers are one of a number of fashion items produced by global fashion brands turning to Rooibos in the hope of significantly reducing the textile industry’s carbon footprint.
In a bid to make clothing in a more ethical and sustainable way, the world’s top fashion, sport and outdoor brands are starting to use more natural sources, like Rooibos, to dye fabric.
Colouring garments using non-toxic, biodegradable and eco-friendly natural dyes like Rooibos could significantly reduce the textile industry’s carbon footprint.Adele du Toit, Spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council (SARC)
Dyeing with Rooibos is easy and gives textiles a rich earthy colour. Rooibos can be used to create a natural dye that produces shades of yellow, orange and red.Adele du Toit, Spokesperson - SA Rooibos Council (SARC)
Du Toit says using natural dyes will help to preserve the environment and reduce our dependence on harmful products.
“We are so proud to see Rooibos and tea waste used as sustainable ways to dye clothes. The fashion industry’s use for Rooibos, not only has great social and economic benefits for South Africa, but also helps the world to take another step forward towards sustainable living.”
