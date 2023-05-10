[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
The EFF is hosting its 10th anniversary bash at the FNB stadium, which seats over 90 000 people.
They are obviously determined to fill it up and make a real show of it.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The party’s leader Julius Malema has taken to twitter to request donations from the public to ‘finance the revolution’.
In the tweet, they ask for financial donations, starting at R10, which can be given by SMS.
♦️Must Watch♦️' Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 10, 2023
Finance your revolution with the following easy steps:
⁃SMS 38172 to donate R10
⁃SMS 40090 to donate R20
⁃SMS 42191 to donate R30
⁃Donate via our website https://t.co/LDwwhSqma6
Finance your revolution for the growth of the revolution, remember… pic.twitter.com/UabdWvaRm5
The EFF also posted a video of their treasurer general, Omphile Maotwe, asking for donations of cows, groceries, or anything else within your means.
♦️Must Watch♦️' Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 8, 2023
The EFF Treasurer General @OmphileMaotwe sharing how you can contribute in the #EFFTurns10 celebrations
No contribution is too small!
Send an email to tgo@effonline.org to register your contribution pic.twitter.com/PuuFiz1fXh
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
