



Yes, everyday is a celebration of something and today we celebrate Golf Day.

If you dabble, here are a few spots around Cape Town where you can tee off for that coveted hole-in-one...

1) Royal Cape Golf Club, AKA, the oldest golf club in Africa

Location: 174 Ottery Rd, Wynberg

Operating hours: 7am - 6pm

2) Westlake Golf Club, AKA, The Cape's most popular course

Location: Westlake Avenue Off Boyes Drive, Lakeside, Cape Town

Operating hours: 6.30am - 7pm

3) Clovelly Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's most exciting course

Location: 177 Clovelly Road, Clovelly, Fish Hoek

Operating hours: 6.45am - 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) and 6.45am - 9.30pm (Sundays and Mondays)

4) Rondebosch Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's club of choice

Location: Cnr Access Road, Golf Course Rd, Mowbray

Operating hours: 6am - 6pm

5) Steenberg Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town’s premier golfing destination

Location: 11111 Tokai Rd, Tokai

Operating hours: 7.30am - 6pm

6) King David Mowbray Golf Club, AKA, the champion's course

Location: Raapenberg Rd, Mowbray

Operating hours: 8am - 6pm

7) Parow Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's best-kept secret

Location: Frans Conradie Dr, Golf Course

Operating hours: 6am - 7pm

8) Strand Golf Course, AKA, the friendliest course in Cape Town

Location: Beach Rd, Strand

Operating hours: 7am to 6am

9) Arabella Golf Estate, AKA, the course that's 'always open'

Location: Arabella Country Estate, R44, Kleinmond

Operating hours: Always open

Scorreeee - that's us manifesting a hole-in-one for you!

Happy golf day, golfers!

This article first appeared on KFM : Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n