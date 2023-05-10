Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n
Yes, everyday is a celebration of something and today we celebrate Golf Day.
If you dabble, here are a few spots around Cape Town where you can tee off for that coveted hole-in-one...
1) Royal Cape Golf Club, AKA, the oldest golf club in Africa
Location: 174 Ottery Rd, Wynberg
Operating hours: 7am - 6pm
2) Westlake Golf Club, AKA, The Cape's most popular course
Location: Westlake Avenue Off Boyes Drive, Lakeside, Cape Town
Operating hours: 6.30am - 7pm
3) Clovelly Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's most exciting course
Location: 177 Clovelly Road, Clovelly, Fish Hoek
Operating hours: 6.45am - 8.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays) and 6.45am - 9.30pm (Sundays and Mondays)
4) Rondebosch Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's club of choice
Location: Cnr Access Road, Golf Course Rd, Mowbray
Operating hours: 6am - 6pm
5) Steenberg Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town’s premier golfing destination
Location: 11111 Tokai Rd, Tokai
Operating hours: 7.30am - 6pm
6) King David Mowbray Golf Club, AKA, the champion's course
Location: Raapenberg Rd, Mowbray
Operating hours: 8am - 6pm
7) Parow Golf Club, AKA, Cape Town's best-kept secret
Location: Frans Conradie Dr, Golf Course
Operating hours: 6am - 7pm
8) Strand Golf Course, AKA, the friendliest course in Cape Town
Location: Beach Rd, Strand
Operating hours: 7am to 6am
9) Arabella Golf Estate, AKA, the course that's 'always open'
Location: Arabella Country Estate, R44, Kleinmond
Operating hours: Always open
Scorreeee - that's us manifesting a hole-in-one for you!
Happy golf day, golfers!
This article first appeared on KFM : Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n
More from Lifestyle
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT
With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils.Read More
[WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday
Be prepared for rain and wind on Thursday and Friday (11 and 12 May).Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
On this day in 1975: SONY launches the revolutionary BETAMAX
The first video cassette player only offered one hour of recording.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 09 May 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More