Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories. (Skip to 06:28)
We have all heard about putting some heart into your cooking, but this content creator decided to go a step further and put some of her knee into her food.
Gonu had an operation where some of the cartilage from her knee was removed.
Rather than having it thrown away with the medical waste, she took this piece of herself home and reportedly cooked it into a spaghetti bolognese for herself and her partner.
She had apparently said that because this was a part of her, she wanted it back in her body.
According to Friedman, the internet had some strong knee-jerk reactions to her cooking.
Some thought it was funny, others thought it was utterly revolting.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 06:28)
