Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point Brit Toby Finneran is a regular visitor to South Africa, but this trip has turned out to be more eventful than he had planned. 10 May 2023 3:06 PM
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction' Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators. 10 May 2023 2:47 PM
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution' The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’. 10 May 2023 1:11 PM
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
View all Politics
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it. 10 May 2023 1:59 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia) As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state. 10 May 2023 11:23 AM
View all Business
Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n It's National Golf Day so that means scoring a hole-in-one at some of the best golf spots around Cape Town. 10 May 2023 2:55 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look. 10 May 2023 1:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural Alderman JP Smith joined members of the netball community to unveil the latest World Cup legacy mural in Makhaza. 10 May 2023 10:09 AM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Cape Town theatre to host star-studded premiere of Damon Galgut’s 'The Promise' The stage-adaptation will open in Cape Town from 14 September to 6 October at The Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre. 10 May 2023 11:56 AM
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils. 10 May 2023 11:13 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point

10 May 2023 3:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Drowning
Sea Point
Beach drownings
Ironman

Brit Toby Finneran is a regular visitor to South Africa, but this trip has turned out to be more eventful than he had planned.
  • Ironman triathlete Toby saved the lives of two boys seen fighting for their lives in the ocean in Sea Point
  • Thanks to Finneran's quick thinking and bravery the pair survived a near drowning
  • The modest Brit says he just did what anyone would do in the same situation

He's being hailed a hero.

This is Toby Finneran, the plucky Brit who saved the lives of two boys seen struggling in the waves off Sea Point at the weekend.

toby-finneran-facebookjpg

The Ironman triathlete put his swimming skills to the ultimate test when he dived into the water off Queens Beach after seeing a young man struggling to keep his head above the surf.

After a fraught and frantic rescue which saw Finneran and the boy crashing into the jagged rocks, Finneran began performing first aid to both youngsters while awaiting the arrival of the NSRI and paramedics.

But his good deed was not yet done.

The tech consultant spotted another youngster face down in the sand a few feet away.

"He was about 18 years old and I think he may have tried to save the boy." Finneran told IOL news.

“My heart raced, and I ran over, administering first aid with the help of my surgeon friend, putting the person in the recovery position and monitoring their breathing."

Despite his acts of bravery, the 31-year-old is shrugging off praise that he's a hero.

Finneran told the UK's Daily Mail, "I don't feel like a hero...if someone is in trouble, then you should help."




10 May 2023 3:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Drowning
Sea Point
Beach drownings
Ironman

More from Local

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 3:20 PM

Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Ankerlig open-cycle gas turbines facility in the Western Cape on 24 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'

10 May 2023 2:47 PM

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Phalatse has accused the newly-elected mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda of being part of a Ponzi scheme that ripped off many people in the city. Pictures: City of Joburg & Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 2:43 PM

News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

[LISTEN] R12k to R1M, businessman reflects on selling houses in Mitchells Plain

10 May 2023 2:21 PM

On this week's Heritage Half Hour, Sataar Parker reflects on how Mitchells Plain's property value has changed over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer

10 May 2023 1:59 PM

The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene

10 May 2023 1:26 PM

Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 23 March 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

10 May 2023 1:11 PM

The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how loadshedding finally ends? © malp/123rf.com

BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind

10 May 2023 12:22 PM

Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom

10 May 2023 12:17 PM

This was affecting the power utility's ability to remotely switch off substations, with parts of the Overberg, Boland, and the larger Cape metropole area being affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, in-studio interview

[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)

10 May 2023 11:23 AM

As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday

Lifestyle

Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)

Lifestyle

Cape Town welcomes RECORD number of FREE SPENDING cruise ship passengers

Business

EWN Highlights

Bosa launches petition against govt bid to appeal ruling on power cuts exemption

10 May 2023 5:33 PM

Bain & Company not truthful about its role in Sars 'capture' - Kieswetter

10 May 2023 5:20 PM

'Major fibre fault' in parts of the Western Cape: Eskom

10 May 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA