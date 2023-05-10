Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point





Ironman triathlete Toby saved the lives of two boys seen fighting for their lives in the ocean in Sea Point

Thanks to Finneran's quick thinking and bravery the pair survived a near drowning

The modest Brit says he just did what anyone would do in the same situation

He's being hailed a hero.

This is Toby Finneran, the plucky Brit who saved the lives of two boys seen struggling in the waves off Sea Point at the weekend.

The Ironman triathlete put his swimming skills to the ultimate test when he dived into the water off Queens Beach after seeing a young man struggling to keep his head above the surf.

After a fraught and frantic rescue which saw Finneran and the boy crashing into the jagged rocks, Finneran began performing first aid to both youngsters while awaiting the arrival of the NSRI and paramedics.

But his good deed was not yet done.

The tech consultant spotted another youngster face down in the sand a few feet away.

"He was about 18 years old and I think he may have tried to save the boy." Finneran told IOL news.

“My heart raced, and I ran over, administering first aid with the help of my surgeon friend, putting the person in the recovery position and monitoring their breathing."

Despite his acts of bravery, the 31-year-old is shrugging off praise that he's a hero.

Finneran told the UK's Daily Mail, "I don't feel like a hero...if someone is in trouble, then you should help."