Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
The team starts the show with an update on the Eskom board being due to appear before scopa on Wednesday amid corruption allegations in the utility made by former CEO Andre du Ruyter. Lindsay Dentlinger, Eyewitness News Parliamentary Reporter has the insights.
The Public Enterprises Department and Minister Pravin Gordhan present their annual performance to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. Babalo Ndenze, Eyewitness News Reporter has the details.
Following a court order that schools, hospitals and police stations are exempted from loadshedding, BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane will make an announcement on how he plans to compel Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to adhere to the court ruling. Eyewitness Senior Reporter, Ndaedzo Nethonzhe brings us the latest.
The murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. A fifth witness is on the stand. Nkosikhona Duma, NEWS24 Journalist files the details from court.
The bail application for five suspects arrested in connection with a series of murders at Fort Hare University resumes in the Alice Magistrate’s court, this after a second bodyguard to the Fort Hare vice-chancellor was killed. Siphosethu Booi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter gave the details from court.
The Senzo Meyiwa trial is back in the Pretoria High Court after being postponed on Tuesday as the Isizulu interpreter was unavailable. Kgomotso Modise is the Eyewitness News Reporter in court following this story.
We continue to investigate the supposed “missing” waste trucks in Ekurhuleni. Thabiso Goba, Eyewitness Reporter is set to track down the fleet manager on Wednesday. We also visit more depots to get more information on the number of trucks the city of Ekurhuleni has and how many are operating.
In this week’s episode of Politricking, Tshidi Madia speaks to PA’s Gayton McKenzie. Madia, Eyewitness Associate Politics Editor speaks coalition politics with Mandy Wiener.
Al Jama-ah gives the DA 48 hours to retract ‘lies’ about the new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda or face legal action. Ganief Hendricks, Al Jama-ah leader joined the show to share the details of this story.
Observing World Lupus Day, we speak to Pontso Khaka Moiloa who is the founder of the Lupus Drive, on how they spread awareness of Lupus, and how to support people living with it.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
