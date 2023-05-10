Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)





- Comair was grounded for good in June last year

- The airline operated Kulula and British Airways (BA) in South Africa

- Complications with bookings through Discovery Vitality mean some ticket holders are still waiting for refunds

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Discovery Vitality members have been caught up in the refunds mess created when Comair was grounded for good in June last year.

The airline, which operated Kulula and British Airways (BA) in South Africa, had been under business rescue but practitioners failed to raise the necessary funding for Comair to continue.

Who did and didn’t get refunds for tickets that were suddenly useless depended on the airline and the way they were bought, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.

Knowler follows up on the case of one ticket holder still waiting for a refund on an international BA flight booked through Discovery Vitality.

This booking, made back in 2019, was cancelled due to COVID.

Discovery had announced that Vitality members who’d bought Kulula tickets on the big May 31 sale for flights from June 1 onwards would be automatically refunded, provided they were also Discovery Bank clients. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But somehow Vitality members who were due refunds for international flight tickets on the very-much-still-operating London-based British Airways got caught up in the Comair refunds mess. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

What went wrong?

Knowler says the flights they booked were international ones with BA, but because they booked via Vitality Travel, the contacts were with Comair.

Discovery Vitality lost all this servicing and correspondence detail when they shut down, as BA revoked Comair’s access to their systems.

Wendy Knowler's offer:

"If anyone else is in this position, or has given up, I’d be happy to help."

