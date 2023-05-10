Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
- Comair was grounded for good in June last year
- The airline operated Kulula and British Airways (BA) in South Africa
- Complications with bookings through Discovery Vitality mean some ticket holders are still waiting for refunds
Discovery Vitality members have been caught up in the refunds mess created when Comair was grounded for good in June last year.
The airline, which operated Kulula and British Airways (BA) in South Africa, had been under business rescue but practitioners failed to raise the necessary funding for Comair to continue.
Who did and didn’t get refunds for tickets that were suddenly useless depended on the airline and the way they were bought, explains consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
RELATED: Comair CEO denies flight ticket sale was a way to raise capital
Knowler follows up on the case of one ticket holder still waiting for a refund on an international BA flight booked through Discovery Vitality.
This booking, made back in 2019, was cancelled due to COVID.
Discovery had announced that Vitality members who’d bought Kulula tickets on the big May 31 sale for flights from June 1 onwards would be automatically refunded, provided they were also Discovery Bank clients.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
But somehow Vitality members who were due refunds for international flight tickets on the very-much-still-operating London-based British Airways got caught up in the Comair refunds mess.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
What went wrong?
Knowler says the flights they booked were international ones with BA, but because they booked via Vitality Travel, the contacts were with Comair.
Discovery Vitality lost all this servicing and correspondence detail when they shut down, as BA revoked Comair’s access to their systems.
Wendy Knowler's offer:
"If anyone else is in this position, or has given up, I’d be happy to help."
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt1511/petertt151100070/48113973-british-airways-aircraft-at-cape-town-international-airport-s-africa.jpg
More from Business
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles
The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'
Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.Read More
'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Government has failed us, says billionaire Magda Wierzycka (Sygnia)
As South Africans face numerous daily struggles, there is an ongoing debate over whether South Africa is a failed state.Read More
Cape Town welcomes RECORD number of FREE SPENDING cruise ship passengers
John Maytham chats to Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander about this year's 'fantastic' cruise season.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Golfers, these Cape Town courses are a TEE-n outta TEE-n
It's National Golf Day so that means scoring a hole-in-one at some of the best golf spots around Cape Town.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene
Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[LISTEN] Job hopping: pros and cons
Life and business coach, Penny Holburn chats about whether job hopping is a good thing.Read More
Celebrate Mother's Day with momgaritas, brunch or lunch at these spots in CPT
With Mother's Day around the corner (Sunday, 14 May), we've compiled a list of spots for some well-deserved foodie spoils.Read More
[WEATHER] It's raining, it's pouring in Cape Town... on Thursday and Friday
Be prepared for rain and wind on Thursday and Friday (11 and 12 May).Read More
Influencer Ubers from Joburg to Cape Town (it was NOT cheap)
Influencer Ah Mozisi documented his Uber trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town to the amazement of his followers.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'
Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money ShowRead More
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder
Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.Read More
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate
You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.Read More
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment
Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad
Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.Read More
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist
The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible
From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.Read More
More from Local
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.Read More
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption
Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.Read More
De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
The board was before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to respond to De Ruyter’s claims.Read More
R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the container came from an Asian country.Read More
AfriForum calls for five-year renewal of driver's licences to be scrapped
Lobby group AfriForum said that the recent breakdown of the country's only licencing card machine was an indication that the validity of driver's licences should be increased.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home
Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
Humble hero: Brit shrugs off praise after saving two lives in Sea Point
Brit Toby Finneran is a regular visitor to South Africa, but this trip has turned out to be more eventful than he had planned.Read More