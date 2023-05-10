Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears





Bruce Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank.

- The South African rand dropped to a three-year low on Wednesday

- The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading

- This is despite lower-than-expected inflation numbers from the US, expected to boost the currency

The rand dropped to its lowest level since April 2020 on Wednesday.

Lower-than-expected US inflation numbers would have been expected to give the currency a boost, but the much-publicised fear of a total electricity grid collapse in South Africa seemed to be driving markets.

Reuters cited a note by ETM Analytics on Wednesday morning that misleading headlines the day before had sparked a market rout by "giving the impression that (it) was losing control of the grid".

Until there is a concrete plan to resolve SA's energy crisis that the market buys into, the underperformance will persist, notwithstanding the attractive yields on offer and deep undervaluation in the ZAR. Kieran Siney, ETM Analytics

The rand was also completely out of kilter compared to other emerging market currencies, Bruce Whitfield notes.

The rand was 18.81 to the US dollar earlier today - less than a year ago it was trading at around 15.30. It's a huge loss of confidence in the currency. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Whitfield talks to Isaah Mhlanga, head of Markets Research at corporate and investment banking firm Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

While domestic factors are having a big influence on the strength of the rand, there is a cocktail of global events playing out in addition to local factors Mhlanga says.

Chinese data is not looking good, US recession fears despite the better-than-expected inflation figures, geo-political tensions in Asia as well... and then locally the bad sentiments on Eskom and potentially Stage 8 loadshedding and above, that has been the biggest driver for quite some

It remains an extreme scenario, but every time we have the switches from Stage 4 to Stage 6 in a matter of hours - that obviously brings fears of a potential collapse... It's all sentiment-driven... but nonetheless, Stage 6 is bad for the economy. Isaah Mhlanga, Head: Markets Research - RMB

