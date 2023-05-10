Streaming issues? Report here
Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home

10 May 2023 3:47 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa
Senzo Meyiwa murder
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Mthokozisi Thwala

Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand where five men stand trial for the 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been a morning of contention in the Pretoria High Court where Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend is testifying in the trial of his murder.

Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand on Wednesday where five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Tuesday's proceedings were adjourned due to the absence of an interpreter.

READ MORE:

Lawyer for the third accused, Advocate Charles Mnisi, who is now leading cross-examination, has laboured on Thwala’s description that the first intruder used the Zulu and Sotho languages when he allegedly entered the Khumalo home.

"What is it that he specifically said that leads you to say this is Zulu or Sotho?

"You asked me a question on how I could pick up that the person was Zulu and what I'm saying to you now is as this person said 'cellphones and money and I know how a Zulu-speaking person speaks," Thwala replied.

However, Thwala now insists the intruder was more IsiZulu speaking but has not told the court why he made mention of Sesotho.

After brief adjournments to consult with the record, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has questioned Mnisi on why he has chosen to focus on this point for over an hour.


This article first appeared on EWN : Senzo Meyiwa's friend grilled on intruder's language at Kelly Khumalo's home




