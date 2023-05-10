De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
CAPE TOWN - Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said that the company’s former CEO, Andre de Ruyter, was being portrayed as a victim after his explosive television interview about corruption at Eskom.
The board was before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday to respond to De Ruyter’s claims.
Makwana said that it was clear that when De Ruyter gave that interview, he was no longer interested in the good of the company.
"There’s a broad view that wants to position Mr De Ruyter as a victim, to position him as whistleblower."
Makwana says it became clear de Ruyter was no longer interested in the broader good of Eskom.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
He could not be allowed to linger in the corridors, merely to test allegations. LD
Makwana says it's "presumptive" to assume de Ruyter would have shared the intelligence report with the board given that it was done "clandestinely" and "outside board protocol." LD' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2023
It's a remark by Eskom board chairperson Makwana that didn’t sit well with some MPs.
Makwana said that it was speculative for the committee to assume that De Ruyter shared details of a private corruption investigation with them.
"For exactly the reasons the former chair has articulated, that it was done almost clandestinely, privately, outside the purview of board protocols."
He said that De Ruyter also didn’t inform the board about the investigation into an alleged poisoning incident at his office.
"As the board, we never really got any comprehensive information. Again that was investigated out of the same resource kitty - now we know with hindsight."
Makwana said that asking De Ruyter to leave sooner than planned was in the best interest of the company.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter being portrayed as a victim after interview - Eskom board's Makwana
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
