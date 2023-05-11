Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails
John Maytham interviews Estelle Ellis, an investigative journalist.
Teachers in the Eastern Cape say their scholars are literally crying from hunger after the National School Nutrition Programme failed to provide more than a million learners with a daily meal.
According to Ellis, this could have been avoided.
RELATED: How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
From 12 April to 9 May, kids were not fed at school, due to the Eastern Cape Department of Education's failure to pay.
This is just one of the many failed service deliveries by the Department:
- Previously, textbooks have been delivered late
- Stationery has been delivered late
- Scholar transport wasn't paid
Many learners solely rely on schools to provide a decent meal and when they fail to do so, they have no choice but to leave school and beg on the streets.
It was 100% avoidable; just a question of priority.Estelle Ellis, Investigative Journalist
I'm pretty sure the Eastern Cape government are very aware of the threats of malnutrition and food shortages in this province.Estelle Ellis, Investigative Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140294328_santa-lucia-kwazulu-natal-province-south-africa-february-25-2016-school-children-enjoying-a-hot-meal.html?vti=mlc3oqbsomlou2euqr-1-74
More from Local
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities
The City of Cape Town has invested in the roll-out of generators and inverters across various City facilities amid the energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More
City of Cape Town promises 300 more beds for its many homeless
NPOs supporting the homeless will receive 300 beds from the City of Cape Town this winter.Read More
Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.Read More
Eskom uncertain about restoration of power in affected WC areas
The power utility said a major fibre fault in various parts of the province was creating further chaos.Read More
De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to launch the the BLSA-funded investigation into corruption in the ailing power utility.Read More