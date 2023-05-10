Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates





Pretoria Callies striker, Siphelele Mthembu says the ambition of the club is to get back to the PSL and compete with the biggest teams in the country.

The club currently sits in 8th place in the second tier of South African football but the vision for the players and the coaches is clear, to get back to the big time sooner rather than later.

The now 35-year-old Mthembu knows all about the big time, having been one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. There was some controversy around his transfer some 15 years ago now with both clubs claiming to have signed him from Maritzburg City.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Maraw on #MSW, Mthembu explained what happened.

He explains how ended up at Kaizer Chiefs

I went to training with Chiefs after Bobby Motaung wanted me to come from Maritzburg so I went to some sessions and after about 3 days, they said they were happy with me and wanted to sign me. Siphelele Mthembu, Pretoria Callies striker

Next was Orlando Pirates...

I’m not sure where the Pirates signing came from but I wanted to do the right thing. There were calls from people saying if I don’t play for Pirates I will be banned for 3 years, so I had to think of my mother and my family and eventually went to play for them. Siphelele Mthembu, Pretoria Callies striker

After 4 years at the Sea Robbers, Mthembu did move to Chiefs and also played for the likes of Free State Stars, Platinum Stars, and Cape Town City.

Mthembu looks back fondly on his time under Benni McCarthy in the Western Cape.

While under contract at Free State, McCarthy gave Mthembu a call to come play.

He said here I have ball players so you will get chances up front. I had the Free State contract and took it to the lawyers, Benni said to leave it and come here and the next day I was going to Cape Town. To have someone like Benni come for you in that I had to say yes. Siphelele Mthembu, Pretoria Callies striker

It was so easy to work with him and I think if I was developed properly it would have been better. Every team wanted me as a striker because of my build and my hard work so I couldn’t say so no because that was the job. When Benni left, I somehow became fifth choice even though I was the leading scorer the season before and no matter what I did the new coach just wouldn’t trust me. Siphelele Mthembu, Pretoria Callies striker

Watch below for the full interview with Siphelele Mthembu:

