MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding' In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding. 11 May 2023 1:25 PM
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no. 11 May 2023 12:57 PM
City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities The City of Cape Town has invested in the roll-out of generators and inverters across various City facilities amid the energy cris... 11 May 2023 10:35 AM
View all Local
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG. 10 May 2023 10:00 PM
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
View all Politics
UCT Open Day invites prospective students to find out why it's BEST IN AFRICA The annual UCT Open Day is aimed at high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, their families and teachers. 11 May 2023 9:49 AM
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout' As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa. 11 May 2023 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods. 11 May 2023 2:53 PM
New 'momentous' Alzheimer's drug slows progression of disease by a third While there has been success with the drug, Dr Liz Coulthard, Professor of Dementia Neurology emphasises that it is not a cure for... 11 May 2023 2:22 PM
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us? A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping. 11 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Netball fever hits Makhaza with unveiling of latest World Cup 2023 legacy mural Alderman JP Smith joined members of the netball community to unveil the latest World Cup legacy mural in Makhaza. 10 May 2023 10:09 AM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words... The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed. 11 May 2023 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes

11 May 2023 6:26 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Mandy Wiener

“Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener.

OPINION

On the afternoon of Wednesday 26 April, Simmy Waner, a 71-year-old pathologist specializing in infectious diseases, drove into a pothole. He hit the hole on the corner of James Street and Kent Avenue in Sandringham in Johannesburg.

Dr Waner’s two teenage daughters were in the car with him. According to The Jewish Report, he had just picked them up from school and was en route to take them out for a freezochino.

Instead of driving on, Waner chose to park his car so that he could move an orange cone in the road to warn other motorists about the hazard. He didn’t want others to suffer the same fate he had. The doctor was struck by a passing truck, and he died on the scene.

Ward 72 councillor Daniel Schay told EWN that the hole was left there six weeks ago during a Johannesburg Water operation.

“They have got such a backlog of reinstatements. It’s a city-wide issue and it takes months to get around to reinstating these things.”

He said a barrier was initially placed around it but that was later removed.

“So, there was previously a barrier up until that last week and I believe they reallocated the barrier to some other road hazard.”

Despite bringing the pothole to the attention of the Johannesburg Roads Agency multiple times, nothing was done about it.

JRA and Joburg Water should be held accountable for their role in contributing to Waner’s death.

In March, three-year-old Langalam Viki died after falling into a pit toilet at Glen Grey Primary School in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities were alerted when Landalam’s mother went to the school to look for her because she hadn’t returned home the previous day.

Education officials argued that the death of the child had nothing to do with the ablution facilities at the school and that the three-year-old had gone to a toilet intended for older kids.

This week journalist Cathy Mohlahlana shared a video of Grade R learners in the Eastern Cape precariously crossing the Mvenyane River in order to get to school.

They make this dangerous, tricky crossing each day. The bridge was washed away during floods last November and the government has failed to repair it.

Tragically, there are countless examples like these in South Africa.

A failure by elected leaders to deliver basic services and to maintain infrastructure has very real, practical, tangible effects on individual South Africans. “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept.

Last week Mark Heywood in the Daily Maverick reported on how food was not being served to patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto because of non-payment. The report quoted an anonymous doctor at the facility. “The doctor claims that the Chief Financial Officer at the GDoH central office is not signing off on supplier payments: “I don’t think he understands the implications of his actions for patient care. It limits the scope of patients’ diets and quantities per meal.”

The doctor added that due to a financial crisis in the department, there are also “major acute infrastructure issues in critical areas not being attended to, leading to closure of beds and cancellations of elective surgery,” reported the DM.

This is a demonstration of how administrative failures have practical consequences. It means that patients in a government hospital are not getting fed sufficiently because a bean counter at the department doesn’t do his job properly.

Potholes result in accidents that cost lives. Loadshedding means criminals can operate more easily in the dark. Power failures have implications for security. Without clean running water, people get sick. Citizens suffer.

The latest findings from a survey done by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) show a growing sense of despondency and declining satisfaction with democracy.

According to The Conversation, the South African Social Attitudes Survey shows that “the sense of hopelessness and despondency with democracy that emerges… does not bode well for the future of the country’s democracy. As the survey shows, as despondency increases, so too does a sense of hopelessness.

“The 2021 results suggest that a threshold has been crossed, with a pessimistic outlook becoming more dominant than an optimistic one.”

One of the key drivers of this is dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

Politicians may not take their failures to heart. They may be dismissive of the public outcry when communities are dissatisfied. But these are not victimless crimes. Those responsible for these failures should be held personally liable for the ultimate consequences.


This article first appeared on 702 : MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes




11 May 2023 6:26 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Mandy Wiener

More from Opinion

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Canine Cuisine ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product

10 May 2023 9:12 PM

The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)

10 May 2023 8:36 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ prostooleh/123rf.com

Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'

10 May 2023 1:01 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder

9 May 2023 11:00 AM

Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate

4 May 2023 7:59 PM

You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment

4 May 2023 6:07 AM

Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capfin SA "You're not a loan" campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad

3 May 2023 7:44 PM

Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist

2 May 2023 8:50 AM

The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime

World

Tips to find happiness during your workday

Lifestyle

Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament may not be able to conclude Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

11 May 2023 7:55 PM

'I want to reign supreme': SA's Lerena ready for his 12 round bout with Merhy

11 May 2023 7:44 PM

Gun Free SA lodge class actions against SAPS for negligence of illegal guns

11 May 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA