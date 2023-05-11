MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes





OPINION

On the afternoon of Wednesday 26 April, Simmy Waner, a 71-year-old pathologist specializing in infectious diseases, drove into a pothole. He hit the hole on the corner of James Street and Kent Avenue in Sandringham in Johannesburg.

Dr Waner’s two teenage daughters were in the car with him. According to The Jewish Report, he had just picked them up from school and was en route to take them out for a freezochino.

Instead of driving on, Waner chose to park his car so that he could move an orange cone in the road to warn other motorists about the hazard. He didn’t want others to suffer the same fate he had. The doctor was struck by a passing truck, and he died on the scene.

Ward 72 councillor Daniel Schay told EWN that the hole was left there six weeks ago during a Johannesburg Water operation.

“They have got such a backlog of reinstatements. It’s a city-wide issue and it takes months to get around to reinstating these things.”

He said a barrier was initially placed around it but that was later removed.

“So, there was previously a barrier up until that last week and I believe they reallocated the barrier to some other road hazard.”

Despite bringing the pothole to the attention of the Johannesburg Roads Agency multiple times, nothing was done about it.

JRA and Joburg Water should be held accountable for their role in contributing to Waner’s death.

In March, three-year-old Langalam Viki died after falling into a pit toilet at Glen Grey Primary School in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities were alerted when Landalam’s mother went to the school to look for her because she hadn’t returned home the previous day.

Education officials argued that the death of the child had nothing to do with the ablution facilities at the school and that the three-year-old had gone to a toilet intended for older kids.

This week journalist Cathy Mohlahlana shared a video of Grade R learners in the Eastern Cape precariously crossing the Mvenyane River in order to get to school.

They make this dangerous, tricky crossing each day. The bridge was washed away during floods last November and the government has failed to repair it.

Tragically, there are countless examples like these in South Africa.

A failure by elected leaders to deliver basic services and to maintain infrastructure has very real, practical, tangible effects on individual South Africans. “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept.

Last week Mark Heywood in the Daily Maverick reported on how food was not being served to patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto because of non-payment. The report quoted an anonymous doctor at the facility. “The doctor claims that the Chief Financial Officer at the GDoH central office is not signing off on supplier payments: “I don’t think he understands the implications of his actions for patient care. It limits the scope of patients’ diets and quantities per meal.”

The doctor added that due to a financial crisis in the department, there are also “major acute infrastructure issues in critical areas not being attended to, leading to closure of beds and cancellations of elective surgery,” reported the DM.

This is a demonstration of how administrative failures have practical consequences. It means that patients in a government hospital are not getting fed sufficiently because a bean counter at the department doesn’t do his job properly.

Potholes result in accidents that cost lives. Loadshedding means criminals can operate more easily in the dark. Power failures have implications for security. Without clean running water, people get sick. Citizens suffer.

The latest findings from a survey done by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) show a growing sense of despondency and declining satisfaction with democracy.

According to The Conversation, the South African Social Attitudes Survey shows that “the sense of hopelessness and despondency with democracy that emerges… does not bode well for the future of the country’s democracy. As the survey shows, as despondency increases, so too does a sense of hopelessness.

“The 2021 results suggest that a threshold has been crossed, with a pessimistic outlook becoming more dominant than an optimistic one.”

One of the key drivers of this is dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

Politicians may not take their failures to heart. They may be dismissive of the public outcry when communities are dissatisfied. But these are not victimless crimes. Those responsible for these failures should be held personally liable for the ultimate consequences.

This article first appeared on 702 : MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes