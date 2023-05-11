Eskom uncertain about restoration of power in affected WC areas
CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was not sure when electricity would be restored in some parts of Western Cape that were experiencing prolonged power outages.
The power utility said a major fibre fault in various parts of the province was creating further chaos.
Eskom said the defect was affecting its ability to remotely switch off substations. READ MORE:
-
Govt needs a clear plan to address energy crisis, says Winde
-
CoCT making inroads towards being first city to eliminate load shedding
-
SIU to probe events leading to private investigation into corruption at Eskom
The troubled power utility said the areas that were experiencing the major fibre fault included Overberg, Boland and the Cape Metropolitan area.
Eskom said technicians managed to bring some of the affected areas back online.
However, there was a delay in restoring power, especially after load shedding.
The power utility added that its technicians were working around the clock to fix the problem.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom uncertain about restoration of power in affected WC areas
More from Local
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities
The City of Cape Town has invested in the roll-out of generators and inverters across various City facilities amid the energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More
City of Cape Town promises 300 more beds for its many homeless
NPOs supporting the homeless will receive 300 beds from the City of Cape Town this winter.Read More
Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.Read More
Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails
From 12 April until 9 May, kids were not fed in school due to the failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Education to pay.Read More
De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to launch the the BLSA-funded investigation into corruption in the ailing power utility.Read More