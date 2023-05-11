



CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was not sure when electricity would be restored in some parts of Western Cape that were experiencing prolonged power outages.

The power utility said a major fibre fault in various parts of the province was creating further chaos.

Eskom said the defect was affecting its ability to remotely switch off substations.

The troubled power utility said the areas that were experiencing the major fibre fault included Overberg, Boland and the Cape Metropolitan area.

Eskom said technicians managed to bring some of the affected areas back online.

However, there was a delay in restoring power, especially after load shedding.

The power utility added that its technicians were working around the clock to fix the problem.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom uncertain about restoration of power in affected WC areas