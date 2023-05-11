Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail





BLOEMFONTEIN - Over the next two days, officials at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court will have their hands full dealing with the one of the most high-profile bail applications in the country.

The court will on Thursday hear the bail applications of six people accused of assisting convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, in his audacious prison escape.

And according to what Eyewitness News has come to learn - it will be nothing short of explosive.

Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.

The bail application is set for Thursday and Friday to allow the court sufficient time to deal with all six bail applications.

A high-ranking source at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court told Eyewitness News that the State is expected to call up witnesses to strengthen their argument of opposing bail for all six accused.

The witnesses will not be grilled on the merits of the case but rather certain aspects relating to the accused.

It remains unclear whether the media will be allowed to identify the witnesses.

