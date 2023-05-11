Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...
May Bob Marley continue to rest in peace since his death 42 years ago, today.
The Jamaican singer-songwriter died of melanoma (cancer) in 1981 at the age of 36 years at a hospital in Miami.
During his lifetime, the famed reggae singer had 11 children and created an ever-lasting legacy with his deeply poetic songwriting style which made a global impact and garnered the singer multiple awards.
Marley's music still lights up many stages as famous musicians continue to memorialise and be inspired by his music and 'good vibes' spirit.
Fans also keep his legacy alive online:
Before the reggae singer died, he told his son, Ziggy, 'Money can't buy life.'
Even on his deathbed, Bob Marley dropped gems of wisdom.
May he continue to rest in peace.
This article first appeared on KFM : Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bob-Marley_3.jpg
