City of Cape Town promises 300 more beds for its many homeless
-
Hundreds more shelter beds are being provided in the city's safe spaces this winter, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
-
The City has put aside over R140 million to invest in alternative accommodation for those facing homelessness
-
Ubuntu Circle of Courage, U-Turn, TASP and the Haven Night Shelter will receive the additional beds
For those sleeping rough on the streets of Cape Town, the approach of winter brings additional challenges.
The City of Cape Town says it hopes the provision of an extra 300 beds to shelters across the City will go some way to supporting those individuals facing homelessness.
The extra beds are being added to NGO-run shelters supported by the City’s Winter Readiness campaign budget.
These 300 beds and 184 support staff will go a long way to supporting NPOs in their efforts to help more people off the streets this winter.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Ubuntu Circle of Courage, U-Turn, TASP and the Haven Night Shelter will receive the additional beds, and more hands on deck thanks to the City's deployment of nearly 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers.
We have very good relationships with the NGO sector, and we thank them for their tireless work and continued partnership.Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - COCT
The move forms part of the City's promise to inject millions into homeless shelters over the next three years.
Earlier this year the Mayor announced that over R140 million had been set aside to invest in alternative accommodation for individuals who are facing homelessness, to help integrate them back with their families and society.
The City's own safe space transitional shelters currently offer around 700 beds in the CBD and Bellville.
