UCT Open Day invites prospective students to find out why it's BEST IN AFRICA





UCT hosts its annual UCT Open Day on Saturday, 13 May 2023 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Applications for undergraduate admission in 2024 opened on 3 April and will close on 31 July

For 2024, UCT has the capacity to enrol 4200 first-year students.

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

It's the best university in Africa, according to the most recent rankings and this weekend, prospective students will have the opportunity to see why... in PERSON.

For the first time in two years, the University of Cape Town (UCT) will host its annual Open Day this coming Saturday (13 May), with visitors invited onto campus, rather than virtually.

Events in South Africa and around the world over the last few years have taught us all that life holds many uncertainties. We must be prepared to adjust to change, to lead ourselves and work with others through every new challenge, and even to turn a challenge around to create an opportunity. Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, Interim Vice-Chancellor - UCT

The Open Day is aimed at high school learners in Grades 10, 11 and 12, their families and teachers and is an opportunity to learn more about the range of undergraduate study options that UCT offers.

The opportunity to get information about the different academic programmes and what they involve is absolutely vital to making the best study choices. University of Cape Town

There will be interactive displays by academic departments, information about financial assistance and an opportunity to view some of the facilities on campus.

