



Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, a general practitioner with an interest in psychiatry.

When we think of addiction, alcohol and other drugs usually come to mind.

However, Sibizi-Zimu says there are many different things that people can be addicted to that affect their relationships in different ways.

Addiction is anything that gets out of control. Wherever there is addiction there is a lack of control. Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, General Practitioner

If a person in a relationship battles with any kind of addiction, their addiction will compete with the quality of the relationship, says Sibisi-Zimu.

For example, if a person has a sex addiction, they may pursue this addiction outside of their committed relationship.

Addiction always comes at the expense of another part of the person's life, she says.

There is no way you can be addicted and balanced. Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, General Practitioner

Image copyright: antonioguillem/123rf.com

As long as there is a lack of control, as long as there is disintegration, as long as there is dysfunctionality of any kind, there is a problem there and it needs to be worked on. Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, General Practitioner

According to Dr Sibisi-Zimu, often a person battling with addiction will deny that she has a problem, but it is important to acknowledge and work through your addiction in order to heal.

If someone who is close to you, your partner or spouse, is highlighting the issue of a possible addiction please cooperate. Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, General Practitioner

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'