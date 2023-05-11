City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities
As Capetonians continue to battle with the challenges brought on by loadshedding, the City of Cape Town says it's doing what it can to reduce the impact of the blackout on its facilities in the Mother City.
With talk of record-breaking stages of loadshedding in the coming days, the City says it's ramping up efforts to install inverters, generators and solar at its municipal buildings.
"We find ourselves in the midst of very challenging times with the energy crisis, but as an organisation, we have continued in our efforts to provide productive working environments to serve staff and residents throughout our operational hours," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Alderman Theresa Uys.
In the next few weeks, the City plans to install another eight generators at various facilities in the Northern Suburbs including Bellville South Municipal Building, Kraaifontein Municipal Building, Strand Municipal Building and Brackenfell Municipal Building.
(The full list can be found here.)
Meanwhile, the Milnerton Traffic Department building, the Parow Municipal building, the Bellville Traffic Department building and the Goodwood Traffic Department building will receive inverters before the end of June.
The City is working on ways to fast-track the supply of Portable Power Stations to use as and where needed in order to support staff with backup power at the office, those working remotely, or those stationed at temporary hot desks during loadshedding.
All of these efforts to keep the lights on at our facilities are to ensure that as a municipality, we do everything within our ability to create conducive environments for our staff to serve residents as far as possible.Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/noonie/noonie1412/noonie141200003/34552924-a-home-backup-generator-for-use-during-power-outages-.jpg
