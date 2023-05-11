Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour





Beyoncé’s world tour only just kicked off in Stockholm on 10 May and it is already set to break records.

The Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

According to Forbes, this would come from the combination of ticket sales and merchandise.

Elton John currently holds that record, having earned $853 million from 293 shows between 2018 and 2023 with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Taylor Swift’s Era Tour, which began in March, is also projected to have a successful year. The 52-show tour is estimated to reach almost $1.6 billion in profits.

Queen B has announced 57 shows so far, travelling throughout Europe, the UK and the Americas.

Although dubbed a world tour, the Renaissance Tour does not include Africa, much to many fans' disappointment given her recent collaborations with various African artists.

