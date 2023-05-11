Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request





John Maytham interviews Orion Phillips, Executive Manager at the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR).

The extension of the life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant is critical in managing the country's energy crisis.

The extension of the plant would be for 20 years, however, should the regulator deny the request, the plant will cease operating in July 2024.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

RELATED: Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plan

The NNR is now in the process of drafting a preliminary report for its board which will be submitted in July.

After public consultations, the board is scheduled to finalise and announce its decision by July 2024.

Should it find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, the NNR is well within their right to say no to the life extension.

It's our job to ensure that Koeberg operates safely. Orion Phillips, Executive Manager – National Nuclear Regulator

We have the authority to say no. Orion Phillips, Executive Manager – National Nuclear Regulator

It's a back-and-forth process and we generally don't delay these kinds of issues. Orion Phillips, Executive Manager – National Nuclear Regulator

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.