Tips to find happiness during your workday
We all have those days where we just don't feel like getting out of bed (and now that winter is coming, this might not get easier) but there are ways to add some good vibes into your workday.
We've collated some expert tips from viable online sources, like these:
1) Keep it professional
Sometimes it's hard to separate personal issues and work - bringing your personal issues into work can affect your work day negatively, if it's all you're thinking about.
So, just as you need to let go of work to enjoy your time at home, it's important to leave personal worries at home so you can focus and actually enjoy work.
2) Make the office a comfortable space
If you're working from home, make your at-home workspace comfy.
If you're at the office, make your work space your own if your working environment allows.
Decorate your area within the limits of company policy, and make yourself as comfortable and relaxed as you can be in your office.
If that means bringing a blanket, hot water bottle, vision boards, motivational posters or your favourite snacks to the office, do it.
3) Get work friends
Find your people.
Hang with coworkers who share your values and interests and can add laughter, stories and fun during your workday.
4) Energise yourself
We've all heard it, 'you are what you eat' - science and dieticians agree.
So, when you're at work, eat and drinks foods that energise you instead of adding to your slump.
5) Plan, plan, plan
When you add some organisation to your life, things get manageable - so plan wisely to prioritise and manage your workload.
Leaving things unplanned might make you feel overwhelmed which means you'll feel dissatisfied at work.
Being proactive and getting your tasks in order can lead to greater satisfaction, more confidence, and motivation.
6) Take your break
We don't know who needs to hear this, but take your lunch break.
Regular breaks where you take a walk, stretch, make a TikTok, twerk in the elevator or refuel throughout your workday is one way to incorporate that work-life balance into your life.
7) Don't forget the positives
When you're not feeling the workday or any day, it's easy to ignore moments of joy and focus on the negatives only.
Try and find the positives during your workday, even if it's as simple as enjoying the view.
8) Treat yo'self
Indulge in things that bring you joy outside of the workplace during the week.
Going to the gym, a mid-week dinner date with a friend or partner or finding a way to spoil yourself might bring all the good vibes to your week.
Just as stress from home can interfere with work, the positive aspects of your life can influence your mood at work too.
And there you have it!
We hope these tips help add some good vibes to your day.
If you're dreading work too much, it might be time to switch jobs or speak to a professional about these feelings.
