Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime

11 May 2023 12:33 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Prime energy drink
PRIME hydration drink

A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

The Prime drink craze has taken the world by storm, achieving an almost cult-like status.

The energy version of this drink – which is different from the Prime hydration we see on our shelves – appears to have some potential risks.

A child in the UK allegedly had a cardiac event and had to have his stomach pumped as a result of drinking the highly caffeinated drink.

A can of Prime Energy has 200mg of caffeine; double the amount in a cup of coffee.

The child’s parents reported the incident to the school who then put out a warning.

The Prime Energy drink is not marketed to children, and the company says that energy drinks are not for any under 18s.

However, the Prime hydration drink has been enormously popular, with people fighting to get their hands on it.

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website
PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

I just think when a logo is the same and it says Prime, and it has become such a cult, kids are not necessarily going to avoid the one with the caffeine in it.

Barbara Friedman

I think it is asking a lot of little children to understand the difference or not be tempted to have the sort of ‘grown-up version.’

Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview above for more.




11 May 2023 12:33 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Prime energy drink
PRIME hydration drink

