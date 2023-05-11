'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
The privacy of the meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has come into question after a user tweeted that the app had accessed their phone;s microphone between 4.30am and 7.00am, while he was sleeping.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet, saying that WhatsApp cannot be trusted.
WhatsApp cannot be trusted https://t.co/3gdNxZOLLy' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023
WhatsApp also responded to this on Twitter, claiming that the issue was caused by a bug on Android.
The company added that users have full control over their microphone settings and even when WhatsApp accesses their mics, all communications are end-to-end encrypted.
Over the last 24 hours we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp.' WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 9, 2023
We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate. https://t.co/MnBi3qE6Gp
If you are a concerned Android user you can go into your phone settings, tap on 'apps' and look at permissions, and choose to only grant permission to use the microphone when you are using the app.
I think this is not as massive a situation as of course it has been made out to be, big surprise.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This discussion has now sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users on social media.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 03:50)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_79201872_new-york-usa-may-22-2017-whatsapp-app-menu-on-modern-smartphone-macro-man-using-whatsapp-application.html
