'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?

11 May 2023 2:07 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
WhatsApp
Elon Musk

A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.

The privacy of the meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp has come into question after a user tweeted that the app had accessed their phone;s microphone between 4.30am and 7.00am, while he was sleeping.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet, saying that WhatsApp cannot be trusted.

WhatsApp also responded to this on Twitter, claiming that the issue was caused by a bug on Android.

The company added that users have full control over their microphone settings and even when WhatsApp accesses their mics, all communications are end-to-end encrypted.

If you are a concerned Android user you can go into your phone settings, tap on 'apps' and look at permissions, and choose to only grant permission to use the microphone when you are using the app.

I think this is not as massive a situation as of course it has been made out to be, big surprise.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

This discussion has now sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users on social media.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 03:50)




