New 'momentous' Alzheimer's drug slows progression of disease by a third
John Maytham interviews Dr Liz Coulthard, Associate Professor of Dementia Neurology at the University of Bristol.
A new Alzheimer's drug, Donanemab, has slowed down the disease by one third.
A study which involved 1734 participants with early stages of Alzheimer's showed that when Donanemab was given to the individuals, the disease slowed down by roughly 35%.
In addition, those that received the drug were able to hold on to their daily routine such as being able to discuss current affairs and drive.
Coulthard notes that some participants of the trial had reported side effects, which in some cases has led to death.
One side effect was swelling and bleeding of the brain.
While there has been success with the drug, Coulthard emphasises that it is not a cure for the disease.
The hope for the drug is to improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer's, adds Coulthard.
We haven't in the past been able to slow down the progress of Alzheimer's disease...that is momentous.Dr Liz Coulthard, Associate Professor of Dementia Neurology – University of Bristol
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
