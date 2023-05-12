Steenburg sting yields R1.9 million haul of illegal guns, ammo and lobster tails





- Police confiscated 5267 rock lobster tails, five lobsters, four deep freezers, and two scales from an address in Steenberg

- Three people are due in court on charges of possession of Rock Lobsters without a permit

Confiscated lobster tails. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

More than 5000 lobster tails have been confiscated following a police intelligence operation in Steenburg.

The Anti-Gang Unit received information about a premise being used as a possible distribution point for Rock Lobsters.

The illegal haul of crustaceans was identified at a property in Squaaw Road along with five lobsters, four deep freezers and two scales.

Three suspects were arrested on the spot on charges of possession of Rock Lobsters without a permit.

A recreational fishing permit is valid for the entire West Coast Rock Lobster season and permit holders are prohibited from selling their catch.

In a public notice released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in October the department noted that:

"The harvesting of WCRL at levels which do not facilitate the growth of the resource is contrary to the judgment and constitutes a threat of serious and irreversible environmental damage."

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Steenburg, four suspects were arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following an integrated operation at a property on Chief Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Wynberg Magistrates Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

