Steenburg sting yields R1.9 million haul of illegal guns, ammo and lobster tails
- Police confiscated 5267 rock lobster tails, five lobsters, four deep freezers, and two scales from an address in Steenberg
- Three people are due in court on charges of possession of Rock Lobsters without a permit
More than 5000 lobster tails have been confiscated following a police intelligence operation in Steenburg.
The Anti-Gang Unit received information about a premise being used as a possible distribution point for Rock Lobsters.
The illegal haul of crustaceans was identified at a property in Squaaw Road along with five lobsters, four deep freezers and two scales.
Three suspects were arrested on the spot on charges of possession of Rock Lobsters without a permit.
A recreational fishing permit is valid for the entire West Coast Rock Lobster season and permit holders are prohibited from selling their catch.
In a public notice released by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in October the department noted that:
"The harvesting of WCRL at levels which do not facilitate the growth of the resource is contrary to the judgment and constitutes a threat of serious and irreversible environmental damage."
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Steenburg, four suspects were arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following an integrated operation at a property on Chief Road.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and will appear in Wynberg Magistrates Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
RELATED: CT Metro Police seize abalone worth more than R1m after high-speed chase
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
More from Local
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.Read More
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities
The City of Cape Town has invested in the roll-out of generators and inverters across various City facilities amid the energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More