Half of grade 3, 6, 9s cannot achieve basic pass for Mathematics and Reading





- R1.2 billion has been earmarked for the #Backontrack programme over the next three years

- 333 schools have been selected to receive targeted support

With learning losses from the Covid-19 pandemic still being keenly felt among school pupils in the Western Cape, the local government has launched a R1.2 billion programme aimed at getting learners back on track.

Called the #BackOnTrack programme, it's being hailed as a 'big, bold intervention' to reverse the impact that the pandemic had in the classroom.

Earlier this year, we released our 2022 systemic test results for Mathematics and Reading, which confirmed that during the pandemic, learning outcomes fell off a cliff, said the Western Cape Education Department in a statement.

"We simply cannot say that a child is receiving quality education if more than half of our Grade 3, 6, and 9 learners cannot achieve the basic pass score for Mathematics and Reading."

The new schools selected will identify 126 000 learners, 8980 teachers, and 28 000 parents targeted for focussed participation, in addition to the 310 000 learners and 10 000 teachers already participating in the Foundation Phase. Western Cape Education Department

As part of the programme, some Grade 4, 7 and 8 teachers will be taken out of class every ten days, for targeted support.

We invite all residents of the Western Cape to support us on this journey and make the choice to invest in our children’s futures. Let us all work together to get our children #BackOnTrack! Western Cape Education Department

