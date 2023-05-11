5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Experts say as winter nears, our food preferences tend to change.
Instead of juices, salads, smoothies, we make/crave warm soups, stews, and warm beverages.
During winter, our body also has to do additional work of generating heat to keep warm during the cold months.
RELATED: INEXPENSIVE WAYS TO KEEP COSY DURING WINTER LOADSHEDDING
Winter is also the season when our body becomes less efficient in fighting viruses and bacteria which is why we have higher chances of catching flu and colds.
Of course, we know foods have nutrients in them which aid our bodies health and wellness.
Some experts say these ingredients are especially good to add to your foods during winter since they're immune boosting:
• Black pepper
• Lemongrass
• Ginger and garlic
• Citrus fruits - think oranges, lemons, grapefruit
• Fish and poultry high in omega-3 fatty acids
The experts also recommend drinking lots of water, exercising regularly, not skipping meals and drinking herbal tea with ginger, pepper and lemongrass to give us a kick in the warming to keep us warm and boosted.
Here's to fueling your warmth through lekker food - anyone else also feel for a cuppa tea now?
This article first appeared on KFM : 5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Autumn_Soup_(Unsplash).jpg
