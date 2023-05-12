Streaming issues? Report here
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

12 May 2023 7:55 AM
by Amy Fraser

If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.

Gugu Mhlungu interviews Wendy Knowler, a Consumer Journalist.

Woolworths and chicken have been making their rounds on social media this week.

First, it was the rat found gnawing on a piece of chicken, and then it was a man that paid eight cents for a 24-portion bulk pack of chicken.

A 24-pack of chicken portions was priced at 8 cents. Photo: TikTok/@keenanolivier021 (screenshot)
A 24-pack of chicken portions was priced at 8 cents. Photo: TikTok/@keenanolivier021 (screenshot)

RELATED: (WATCH) You lucky chicken! Man scores 24-portion pack of chicken for 8 cents

What was an obvious printing error left many social media users saying that the price you see is the price you pay.

Knowler says that, according to the Consumer Protection Act, if it is an 'obvious' error, retailers are exempt from having the consumer pay the incorrect price.

Woolworths' compensation policy states that if a price scans higher at the till than on the shelf label or pack, you get it free, and any other identical ones at the lower price.

After inquiring with Woolworths, Knowler was told that that 'there isn’t a legal requirement to honour obvious price errors (as this one clearly is) and Woolies policy is no different'.

RELATED: (WATCH) Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

Eight cents for a chicken pack which Woolies tells me would normally sell at about R250 is about as obvious as you can get.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act




12 May 2023 7:55 AM
by Amy Fraser

