Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
- The already weakened rand breached R19/$ on Thursday
- This was on the news that the US believes South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition
The rand dropped to near record lows to the US dollar on Thursday, as the US accused South Africa of providing arms and ammunition to Russia.
The currency - already battered by worst-case loadshedding scenario reports - breached R19/$, touching R19.32/$ on the US reports.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management, Kevin Lings, who agrees that the scale of the rand's depreciation has been accelerating.
The speed at which the currency was weakening suggested there was something in the background... and this report around South Africa supplying arms and ammunition to Russia would certainly do it...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
...because there would be a lot of concern now that the US may well retaliate in terms of some form of sanction, in particular cutting off South Africa's preferential access to the US market.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
The rand has been underperforming relative to other emerging markets even though SA has been raising interest rates quite substantially, he notes.
"There's no doubt that we've been generally a weak emerging market currency and the Russia issue is exacerbating that weakness."
It also seems likely now that the Reserve Bank will continue with at least another rate hike partly just because of the currency being weaker and partly because inflation is still sticky, he says.
Among the many elements that are elevated Lings adds, we have to remember that Eskom is putting up the price of electricity 18% in the middle of the year.
So there is a lot of pressure in the SA economy and so I think it's reasonable to expect that we have a recession for the year in total.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
In terms of the falling rand, it is again the poor that will bear the brunt of the impact on prices across the economy.
In general, richer individuals have probably externalised some of their wealth and in a sense benefit from the rand weakness in terms of their asset base, or are at least protected to some extent... Most of the pressure falls on lower income individuals as is the case with most of these difficulties.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
It's going to do that simply through direct import and inflation and, if I look a South Africa in recent years, we've become increasingly import intensive.... That now includes an increasingly larger share of the food sector... and obviously the petrol price is likely to come under renewed pressure even though the oil price is lower.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
