Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Fabricius, foreign policy analyst and journalist.
- The US Ambassador to SA was reported on Thursday as saying he's "confident" a Russian ship was loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town in December
- President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating the US claims
RELATED: DA MP demands answers for Russian ship docked at National Key Point
Reuben Brigety reportedly accused Pretoria of providing the munitions to Russia in spite of its professed neutral position over the invasion of Ukraine.
South Africa abstained from a United Nations vote condemning the invasion
The rand took a further tumble, touching R19.32/$ on the reports.
Concerns over increased loadshedding and a possible collapse of the national grid had already driven the currency to a three-year low.
RELATED: Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
Fabricius spells out why the US accusation is "a big deal".
It could quite profoundly affect our relationship with the US which has been growing increasingly irritated by what they see as a drift away from our non-aligned status neutral status towards support for Russia... and if we're supplying them with weapons and ammunition that would mean that we are helping Russia possibly to kill Ukrainians..Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
While there are a lot people in the ANC who wouldn't be concerned by that he says, the US clearly would be.
Fabricius agrees that intelligence by definition is a murky area, and it's likely people will say Washington must put the evidence on the table.
I guess that would be the South African government's response. They haven't denied it, just said it's being looked into, which is quite strange almost six months after the event.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
Then there is also the issue of South Africa allowing Russian war games with China off our east coast in February.
The ambassador made it very clear that the US was "quite irritated" with that as well Fabricius says, also seeing it as a sign of alignment rather than non-alignment.
RELATED: Cape Town disgusted at being forced to host Russian warship - Mayor Hill-Lewis
Should South Africa be expecting punitive action from Washington at this point?
"We are clearly drifting towards some kind of concrete consequences I think" is Fabricius' response.
RELATED: Presidency says it's hoping to resolve Putin issues before BRICS summit in SA
The ambassador said he was hoping the South African government would respond 'wholesomely', and you wonder what they could possibly do to fulfill those kind of criteria.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
Ambassador Brigety also referred to the benefits South Africa receives in terms of Agoa, the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
He could have been hinting in the direction of some action there, Fabricius concludes.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : GCIS
