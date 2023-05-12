Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

12 May 2023 7:14 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town Stadium
DHL Stormers
John Dobson
United Rugby Championship
Connacht

A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium.

John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson.

  • The Stormers take on Irish side Connacht for a place in the URC final

  • The Cape side reached the semifinals by beating the Bulls in front of a crowd of 45 000 people at the Cape Town stadium

  • Dobson says the passionate and loyal Stormers support base plays a vital role in the team's success

The Stormers are once again in contention for the URC title this year, as they prepare to face Irish side Connacht in the semifinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Under John Dobson's tutelage, the reigning URC champions have, for the most part, looked unbeatable at times.

As it was in years gone by, when the Stormers (and Western Province) played their home games at Newlands Stadium, the venue was almost packed to the rafters.

For this week's semifinal, you can expect a capacity crowd to once again be behind the Stormers.

This is why Dobson refuses to solely take credit for the team's success.

That's what's so special about this. It actually means a lot to the players.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

A lot of people, 45, 46-thousand of them. They're not people coming out of the penthouses of Clifton; they're people from all over the city. They make some sort of sacrifice, whether it's a form of transport to work, or not taking the family to something. They've chosen that as the entertainment for a Saturday afternoon.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

We are aware of what those people are doing, that they've chosen, in these times to spend it on us. And it's a massive boost for the team.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

In team news, flanker Fourie remains a doubtful starter as he's still battling a hamstring injury he sustained during last weekend's 33-21 quarter-final win over the Bulls.

Lock Marivn Orie is nursing a shoulder niggle.

The 36-year-old Fourie has been in sensational form for the Stormers this year and will be a huge miss if he fails to recover in time for the clash against Connacht.

Dobson says he will give Fourie until the 11th hour to decide if he's fit to make the matchday squad.

He is such a warrior, that if I had to say, 'Deon, we really need you. We need to make sure we're in the final, that's our first job', he will play.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

We'll probably spin the dice and play conservatively, but I'll chat to him... probably 20-80 against him playing.

John Dobson, Stormers coach

Kickoff in the United Rugby Championship semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht is at 4 pm.




