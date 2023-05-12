SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
JOHANNESBURG - Traders and economists have been swift in their reaction - with general agreement that any withdrawal of US investment would be one step too far for South Africa.
This come after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board.
Brigety said the weapons were to support Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
In his response, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya accused Brigety of poor diplomatic skills.
READ: Inquiry into allegations SA supplied weapons to Russia to be established
In a statement, Magwenya said it was true that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked at Simons Town last year, however there was no evidence yet that it left with South African weapons.
In reaction, there have been concerns this may damage trade.
Investment expert Graeme Korner of the Korner Perspective weighed in: "You know really, about 50% of our exports go to US, Europe and countries that have a strong position against the occupation of Ukraine."
He added that this was an own goal by government: "You just sort of feel that our economic and our political polices are really not aligned."
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would establish an independent inquiry to investigate the allegations.
THE ECONOMIC RELATIONS BETWEEN US AND SOUTH AFRICA
This all comes as the rand was still trading at weak levels.
South Africa has preferential trade benefits with the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.
This permits South Africa to export more than 7,000 goods to the US duty-free.
Apart from this, recent estimates state that the US has directed hundreds of billions of rands in investment over the past few decades - and there are fears that some of this could be put in jeopardy if relations were to deteriorate further.
Economist Dale McKinley noted that the economy was already under pressure: "The general feeling, I think among many in the private sector of a depressed investment environment."
The South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago last week said that load shedding had already knocked off at least 2% points from the country's growth - which is estimated to be just above zero this year.
Therefore, economists were hoping that any threat to investment would be resolved.
READ:
-
ActionSA to write to us consulate on allegations SA supplied weapons to Russia
-
Claims SA supplied Russia with weapons being ‘looked into’, says Ramaphosa
This article first appeared on EWN : SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
More from Politics
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'
The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.Read More
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More
More from International
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More