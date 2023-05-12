Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Steenburg sting yields R1.9 million haul of illegal guns, ammo and lobster tails Cops in the Western Cape confiscated three firearms, ammunition, and lobster tails with an estimated street value of R1.9 million. 12 May 2023 7:42 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Local
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information' Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation. 11 May 2023 7:45 PM
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding' In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding. 11 May 2023 1:25 PM
View all Business
5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods. 11 May 2023 2:53 PM
New 'momentous' Alzheimer's drug slows progression of disease by a third While there has been success with the drug, Dr Liz Coulthard, Professor of Dementia Neurology emphasises that it is not a cure for... 11 May 2023 2:22 PM
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us? A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping. 11 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words... The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed. 11 May 2023 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
International

SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

12 May 2023 7:13 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
South African Reserve Bank
United States of America
African Growth and Opportunity Act
Russia-Ukraine conflict

The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

JOHANNESBURG - Traders and economists have been swift in their reaction - with general agreement that any withdrawal of US investment would be one step too far for South Africa.

This come after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board.

Brigety said the weapons were to support Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In his response, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya accused Brigety of poor diplomatic skills.

READ: Inquiry into allegations SA supplied weapons to Russia to be established

In a statement, Magwenya said it was true that a Russian vessel known as Lady R docked at Simons Town last year, however there was no evidence yet that it left with South African weapons.

In reaction, there have been concerns this may damage trade.

Investment expert Graeme Korner of the Korner Perspective weighed in: "You know really, about 50% of our exports go to US, Europe and countries that have a strong position against the occupation of Ukraine."

He added that this was an own goal by government: "You just sort of feel that our economic and our political polices are really not aligned."

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would establish an independent inquiry to investigate the allegations.

THE ECONOMIC RELATIONS BETWEEN US AND SOUTH AFRICA

This all comes as the rand was still trading at weak levels.

South Africa has preferential trade benefits with the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

This permits South Africa to export more than 7,000 goods to the US duty-free.

Apart from this, recent estimates state that the US has directed hundreds of billions of rands in investment over the past few decades - and there are fears that some of this could be put in jeopardy if relations were to deteriorate further.

Economist Dale McKinley noted that the economy was already under pressure: "The general feeling, I think among many in the private sector of a depressed investment environment."

The South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago last week said that load shedding had already knocked off at least 2% points from the country's growth - which is estimated to be just above zero this year.

Therefore, economists were hoping that any threat to investment would be resolved.

READ:


This article first appeared on EWN : SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA




12 May 2023 7:13 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
South African Reserve Bank
United States of America
African Growth and Opportunity Act
Russia-Ukraine conflict

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 6:49 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Port Alfred from Ndlambe Municipality on Facebook

EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting

10 May 2023 10:00 PM

The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 3:20 PM

Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpho Phalatse has accused the newly-elected mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda of being part of a Ponzi scheme that ripped off many people in the city. Pictures: City of Joburg & Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 2:43 PM

News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 23 March 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

10 May 2023 1:11 PM

The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism

10 May 2023 7:37 AM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem

9 May 2023 7:11 PM

While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© svetazi/123rf.com

'Coalitions are here to stay, parties need to find compromises' - Corné Mulder

9 May 2023 1:49 PM

Coalitions seem to be a significant feature of our political reality in many major metros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from International

COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed

18 November 2022 3:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

Steenburg sting yields R1.9 million haul of illegal guns, ammo and lobster tails

Local

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Three arrested at UWC residence amid NSFAS-sparked student protest

12 May 2023 11:29 AM

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

12 May 2023 11:22 AM

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA