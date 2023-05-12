



CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) called for a debate of national importance on South Africa's alleged involvement in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Five months since a Russian cargo vessel, The Lady R, left South African shores, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told the National Assembly (NA) that government was still looking into claims that it had South African arms on board.

The matter turned into a diplomatic hot potato after the United States (US) ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, alleged on Thursday that South Africa was assisting Russia in its war with neighbouring Ukraine.

READ MORE:

DA leader John Steenhuisen took the gap during the president's question time to press him on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Ramaphosa agreed to answer the question, although the speaker ruled Steenhuisen's question out of order on the basis of relevance.

“It's being looked into, and in time we will be able to speak about it,” said the president.

But Steenhuisen pressed Ramaphosa for a second time.

“South African arms and ammunition could have been used to slaughter innocent civilians. My question is simply this: how do you face the world and how do you sleep at night?”

This time Ramaphosa was less amenable.

“An unrelated question to the questions that are asked, are questions that one does not need to answer, and this is one of them.”

This was the second time the that the DA called for a debate on the Russian war in Ukraine, with the house divided on the matter in March 2022.

This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine