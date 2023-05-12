DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) called for a debate of national importance on South Africa's alleged involvement in Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Five months since a Russian cargo vessel, The Lady R, left South African shores, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday told the National Assembly (NA) that government was still looking into claims that it had South African arms on board.
The matter turned into a diplomatic hot potato after the United States (US) ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, alleged on Thursday that South Africa was assisting Russia in its war with neighbouring Ukraine.
READ MORE:
-
Claims SA supplied Russia with weapons being ‘looked into’, says Ramaphosa
-
ActionSA to write to us consulate on allegations SA supplied weapons to Russia
-
Inquiry into allegations SA supplied weapons to Russia to be established
DA leader John Steenhuisen took the gap during the president's question time to press him on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel docked at Simon's Town naval base.
Ramaphosa agreed to answer the question, although the speaker ruled Steenhuisen's question out of order on the basis of relevance.
“It's being looked into, and in time we will be able to speak about it,” said the president.
But Steenhuisen pressed Ramaphosa for a second time.
“South African arms and ammunition could have been used to slaughter innocent civilians. My question is simply this: how do you face the world and how do you sleep at night?”
This time Ramaphosa was less amenable.
“An unrelated question to the questions that are asked, are questions that one does not need to answer, and this is one of them.”
This was the second time the that the DA called for a debate on the Russian war in Ukraine, with the house divided on the matter in March 2022.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
More from Local
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act
If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.Read More
Steenburg sting yields R1.9 million haul of illegal guns, ammo and lobster tails
Cops in the Western Cape confiscated three firearms, ammunition, and lobster tails with an estimated street value of R1.9 million.Read More
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
City of Cape Town invests in generators and inverters for various facilities
The City of Cape Town has invested in the roll-out of generators and inverters across various City facilities amid the energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
More from Politics
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects
Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.Read More
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda
Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.Read More
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda
News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.Read More
[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'
The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to ‘finance the revolution’.Read More
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban.Read More
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem
While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).Read More