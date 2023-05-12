Streaming issues? Report here
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Westlife

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

In case you missed it, Westlife is coming to South Africa!

The award-winning group will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dream Tour.

Get your devices ready, tickets officially go on sale at 9 am TODAY (12 May) on Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week Big Concerts announced that additional dates had also been added due to high demand.

Cape Town – 1 and 2 November, Grand Area, Grand West

Pretoria – 3 and 4 November, SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Visit the Ticketmaster website here to make sure you don't miss out!

RELATED: Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour


This article first appeared on 947 : [REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!




