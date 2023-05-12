HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals
Lester Kiewit chats to the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about navigating traffic congestion into the city ahead of this weekend's semi-final rugby game.
Listen below.
If you're heading to Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (13 May), Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis makes these suggestions to help you beat traffic:
RELATED: 'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson
-
Get to the stadium at least two hours before the game begins (at 4 pm)
-
Leave your car at home and use public transport, if you can
-
Use MyCiTi buses stationed at the Civic Center's parking lot from 1 pm - it's free and you'll get to the Stadium within 10 to 15 minutes
-
The City's fan walk will also be open if you're walking to the stadium
-
40-50 traffic officers are being deployed to areas around the city to navigate traffic congestion
Good luck and enjoy the game!
This article first appeared on KFM : HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134758700_aerial-view-of-cape-town-stadium-south-africa.html
More from Lifestyle
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study
A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.Read More
SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…
A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks?Read More
[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.Read More
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More
5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods.Read More
New 'momentous' Alzheimer's drug slows progression of disease by a third
While there has been success with the drug, Dr Liz Coulthard, Professor of Dementia Neurology emphasises that it is not a cure for the disease.Read More
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?
A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping.Read More
Tips to find happiness during your workday
If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.Read More