



Lester Kiewit chats to the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, about navigating traffic congestion into the city ahead of this weekend's semi-final rugby game.

Listen below.

If you're heading to Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (13 May), Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis makes these suggestions to help you beat traffic:

RELATED: 'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Get to the stadium at least two hours before the game begins (at 4 pm)

Leave your car at home and use public transport, if you can

Use MyCiTi buses stationed at the Civic Center's parking lot from 1 pm - it's free and you'll get to the Stadium within 10 to 15 minutes

The City's fan walk will also be open if you're walking to the stadium

40-50 traffic officers are being deployed to areas around the city to navigate traffic congestion

Good luck and enjoy the game!

This article first appeared on KFM : HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals