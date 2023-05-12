Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Kobus Marais, Member of Parliament and DA Shadow Minister on Defence, and Prof Andre Thomashausen, UNISA Professor Emeritus of International Law.
The United States Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, made the damning allegation that South Africa has supplied arms and ammunition to Russia as it continues its war on Ukraine.
In a media briefing, he said that they were confident weapons and ammunition were loaded onto a cargo ship docked in Simon's Town naval base in December last year, before the ship returned to Russia.
Publicly, South Africa claims to be neutral over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was answering questions before members of parliament on Thursday and said he was aware of the allegations, and that they are being looked into.
Marais initially raised the flag about the cargo ship in Simons town in December and notes that there was significant activity around the ship late at night.
It seems like over the last night, the Thursday night, there was most probably stuff that was loaded onto the vessel.Kobus Marais, MP/Shadow Minister on Defence - DA
The fact that the American ambassador has made that allegation means that there must be some truth to the allegation that something was loaded onto the vessel.Kobus Marais, MP/Shadow Minister on Defence - DA
Thomashausen says that he finds it strange that this accusation has been made, especially considering it came five months after the alleged incident.
Switzerland and Austria have observed strict neutrality and nobody has come down with a tonne of bricks on them. Nobody has threatened their currency, [or] has actually started devaluating their currency. So why South Africa?Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA
He adds that this situation bares similarities to an accusation made 20 years ago by the United States in the United Nations security council against Iraq.
This is the flag that gets thrown to create a pretext for war. To create, in this case maybe, a pretext for economic war against South Africa.Andre Thomashausen, Professor Emeritus of International Law - UNISA
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : GCIS
