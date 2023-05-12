



Gugs Mhlungu speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

South Africa has only one machine to print driving licence cards, and it is once again broken.

If you are sitting with an expired license, you may be wondering how this could affect your insurance if you are in an accident or if something happens to your car.

Thankfully, if your licence renewal is delayed by the backlog, it should not affect your cover.

This comes down to the ‘causal link’ principle which means that if a claim is rejected it must be directly linked to the cause of the accident or loss.

However, Knowler says you should be proactive and notify your insurer if you are affected by the broken machine backlog, as it is always better to be proactive.

© bowie15/123rf.com

Because having a valid licence is generally a requirement of you having cover on your vehicle. I would just make a quick call to my broker or my insurer directly, just to get it on record. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Proactively communicating these things with your insurer always stands you in good stead. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Listen to the interview above for more (skip to 35:57).

This article first appeared on 702 : SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…