SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…
Gugs Mhlungu speaks with consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
South Africa has only one machine to print driving licence cards, and it is once again broken.
If you are sitting with an expired license, you may be wondering how this could affect your insurance if you are in an accident or if something happens to your car.
Thankfully, if your licence renewal is delayed by the backlog, it should not affect your cover.
This comes down to the ‘causal link’ principle which means that if a claim is rejected it must be directly linked to the cause of the accident or loss.
However, Knowler says you should be proactive and notify your insurer if you are affected by the broken machine backlog, as it is always better to be proactive.
Because having a valid licence is generally a requirement of you having cover on your vehicle. I would just make a quick call to my broker or my insurer directly, just to get it on record.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Proactively communicating these things with your insurer always stands you in good stead.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the interview above for more (skip to 35:57).
This article first appeared on 702 : SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80320398_man-is-protecting-your-car-from-the-rain.html?term=car%2Binsurance&vti=n2mg5f0f4pxt9np0tx-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study
A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.Read More
HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says nearly 50 000 people are heading to the city centre on Saturday and explains how to beat traffic.Read More
[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.Read More
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More
5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods.Read More
New 'momentous' Alzheimer's drug slows progression of disease by a third
While there has been success with the drug, Dr Liz Coulthard, Professor of Dementia Neurology emphasises that it is not a cure for the disease.Read More
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?
A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping.Read More
Tips to find happiness during your workday
If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.Read More