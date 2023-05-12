[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game





Lester Kiewit chats to Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club about the local match between Hamilton and Falsebay which happens after the DHL Stormers versus Connacht game on Saturday, 13 May.

Silke says the game takes place at 6.15pm - so make it a rugby-filled weekend by stopping by Hamilton Rugby Football Club which is right next to the DHL Stadium.

You can grab something to eat or drink while watching the local game.

Or arrive before 4pm to watch the DHL Stormers versus Connacht game, pub-style.

Of course, Silke suggests that you arrive early to watch either game because traffic isn't going to be light.

Here's to a rugby-filled weekend!

