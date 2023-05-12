[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game
Lester Kiewit chats to Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club about the local match between Hamilton and Falsebay which happens after the DHL Stormers versus Connacht game on Saturday, 13 May.
Listen below.
Silke says the game takes place at 6.15pm - so make it a rugby-filled weekend by stopping by Hamilton Rugby Football Club which is right next to the DHL Stadium.
You can grab something to eat or drink while watching the local game.
Or arrive before 4pm to watch the DHL Stormers versus Connacht game, pub-style.
Of course, Silke suggests that you arrive early to watch either game because traffic isn't going to be light.
RELATED: HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC WHEN OUR STORMERS TAKE ON CONNACHT IN URC SEMI-FINALS
Here's to a rugby-filled weekend!
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CrEk9mZIDgx/
More from Lifestyle
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'
If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.Read More
'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town
Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets.Read More
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50
Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy.Read More
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study
A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.Read More
SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…
A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks?Read More
HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says nearly 50 000 people are heading to the city centre on Saturday and explains how to beat traffic.Read More
[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.Read More