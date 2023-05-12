



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Mosquitos are a painful pest, and many of us may have tried a number of ways to avoid being bitten.

However, if you have ever though you could disguise your scent with soap to deter these bothersome bugs, you may actually make things worse for yourself.

When mosquitos are not feeding on blood, they get sugar from nectar so certain soaps on certain people can make people smell more attractive.

Gilchrist says a recent study by iScience, had four volunteers offer themselves to the mosquitos in different ways such as with nothing on their skin, with repellent on, or with different kinds of soap used.

They found that in some cases if a person smelt clean, floral, and soapy the mosquitos were more likely to bite them.

Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels

The long and the short of it is, you might be better off being grungy in the jungle. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study